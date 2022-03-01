'Ramarao On Duty': Ravi Teja Shares First Action-packed Teaser On Mahashivratri; Watch

Ravi Teja will soon be seen taking on a powerful role in Ramarao On Duty and on Tuesday he took to his social media account to share the first teaser of the film on the occasion of Mahashivratri. He was seen in several action-packed scenes in the short clip and several fans and followers wished him the best ahead of the film's release. The film will also star Divyansha Koushik, Venu Thottempudi, Pavitra Lokesh, John Vijay, Naresh, Nassar, Rajisha Vijayan and others in pivotal roles.

Ramarao On Duty teaser releases on occasion of Mahashivratri

The Naa Autograph actor took to his Twitter account on the occasion of Mahashivratri and had a special surprise in store for his fans and followers. He shared the teaser of the much-awaited film Ramarao On Duty and showcased his powerful side to the audience. He is seen in the role of a deputy collector and fights against injustice to protect the innocent. The upcoming film will be directed by Sarath Mandava.

Watch the Ramarao On Duty teaser here

Known for his hit films including Vikramarkudu, Krishna, Shambo Shiva and others, the actor had earlier shared an all-new poster of the upcoming film. He did this as he announced the release of the teaser and had fans over the moon with the news. He was seen in a brown shirt and cream pair of pants as he kicked an individual and flaunted his all-new intense look.

Ramarao On Duty release date

The makers of the film had earlier taken to social media to announce the release date of the film amid the ongoing global pandemic. The film was initially slated to hit the big screens on March 25, 2022, but has now locked another date in case the COVID situation did not improve. The film will now either release on March 25 or April 15, 2022, and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actor on the big screen. The statement shared by the makers read, "Due to the recent developments and for the larger good of the industry, #RamaRaoOnDuty would hit the big screens either on March 25th or April 15th."

