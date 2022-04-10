'Ramarao On Duty': Ravi Teja Shows His Romantic Side In First Track 'Bulbul Tarang'; Watch

In a slew of updates on some highly-anticipated projects announced online, the Tollywood industry had turned today into a blockbuster. Hours after Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starter Acharya's teaser was released, the makers of Ravi Teja-headlined Ramarao On Duty have released a peppy number titled BulBul Tarang.

Ever since the announcement, Ravi Teja starrer Ramarao On Duty has created a significant buzz among the actor's fandom. By releasing the first track from the suspense drama, makers have now managed to bolster the excitement among fans. BulBul Tarang features the passionate side of Ravi Teja's character Ramarao. In the song, Ramarao's demeanour has a childlike element to it. In the peppy track, Ravi Teja is joined by Rajisha Vijayan, who looked elegant throughout.

The Vikramarkudu actor to his social media handles to announce the release of the latest track Bulbul Tarang from his film. While uploading the song poster, he captioned it by writing, “Here it is, #BulBulTarang Feel the love of RamaRao !” with single red heart emoji.

Fans of Ravi Teja were quick to express their excitement by taking to the comment section of the post. “Super Anna,” wrote one of the users with red hearts and fire emojis. Another user commented, “Nice song sir, lyrics are so different from the song. This film is a blockbuster for your future sir.”

Electrifying chemistry between Ravi Teja and Rajisha

It can be said sans any doubt that Ravi Teja-Rajisha's enthralling chemistry adds to the appeal of this song. Bulbul Tarang is penned by Sam CS. Rakendu Mouli's lyrics have been given a soothing voice by Sid Sriram. The film's soundtrack promotion has gotten off to a great start with the release of this soothing track.

More on Ramarao on Duty

Sarath Mandava marks his debut as a director from ‘Ramarao On Duty ' which is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks and features action and other elements.

Rajisha Vijayan and Divyasha Kaushik are the female leads in the film, which is reportedly based on true events. Venu Thottempudi will make a re-entry into the industry by playing a pivotal role in the film. In addition to Rajisha Vijayan, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh and Sarpatta John Vijay will play key roles in the film. The action drama's cinematography was handled by Sathyan Sooryan ISC.

Ramarao On Duty will be released in theatres worldwide on June 17th.