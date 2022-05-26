'Ramarao On Duty': Ravi Teja-starrer Release Postponed, Makers To Announce New Date Soon

Ravi Teja is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Ramarao On Duty, which was scheduled to hit the big screens on June 17. However, the makers have now announced that the Ramarao On Duty release date has been postponed. They have not yet informed fans of a new date, as they eagerly await an announcement.

Ramarao On Duty release date postponed

The makers of the upcoming Telugu film took to Twitter to announce to fans and followers that the release of the Ramarao On Duty has been postponed. They mentioned that 'extensive post production' needs to be done for the film and they wish to give fans a 'massive' output. They wrote, "To bring the best and the massiest output on the big screens, the post-production of Ramarao On Duty is being done with extra effort and care. Hence, the release of Ramarao On Duty stands postponed as would not be released on June 17. A new release date will be announced soon."

The release of #RamaRaoOnDuty is postponed and would not be releasing on June 17th due to extensive post production for the BEST and MASSIEST output!



More about Ramarao On Duty

Apart from Ravi Teja, the film will also sees Nasser, Naresh, Sarpatta John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Pavitra Lokesh, Venu, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in pivotal roles. The makers of the film released the Ramarao On Duty teaser that gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the movie and also showed them the first look at the actors. Ravi Teja is seen taking on the role of B. Ramarao, a deputy collector. He is seen fighting against injustice and taking on some powerful people. The short teaser also featured several fights and action-packed scenes, that promised the audience a powerful entertainer.

Ravi Teja's films

The actor recently resumed shooting for his next film, Tiger Nageswara Rao, which will be directed by Vamsee. The film will be a biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, who was a notorious thief from Stuartpuram in the 1970s. He is called the 'Tiger' and had also once escaped from jail in Chennai. Abhishek Agarwal, the producer of the film, had earlier shared glimpses from the sets of the movie as he mentioned, 'the Most Awaited hunt begins'.

The Most Awaited hunt begins!#TigerNageswaraRao 🐅 shoot begins.

And I Promise all my MASS MAHARAJA @RaviTeja_offl fans on my birthday, this is going to be a MASSive treat for you all.



