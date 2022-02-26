'Ramarao On Duty': Ravi Teja Unveils New Poster With Teaser Release Date Announcement

Ravi Teja is currently gearing up for his role in the much-awaited film Ramarao On Duty and took to his social media account on Saturday to give his fans and followers some exciting news. He announced that the teaser of his upcoming movie would release on March 1, 2022, and also unveiled an all-new action-packed poster. Several fans and followers took to the comments section to send their best wishes to the Telugu movie star as he gets ready for the release of his film.

Ramarao On Duty teaser release date

Known for his roles in hit films including Naa Autograph, Vikramarkudu, Shambo Shiva Shambo, Krishna and many more, Ravi Teja took to his social media account on Saturday and shared some news with his fans and followers as he piqued their interest in his upcoming film. He shared a power-packed poster, that saw him kick another individual as he showcased an intense and powerful look. He was seen in a dark brown shirt and cream pants as he stood against the background of a scenic sky. Sharing the new poster of the movie, the actor announced the Ramarao On Duty teaser would release on March 1, 2022.

Have a look at the Ramarao On Duty poster here

Ramarao On Duty release date

The makers of the film recently announced that they have locked two release dates for eh upcoming movie. The much-awaited film will either release on March 25, as planned initially or will get its theatrical release on April 15. The Ramarao On Duty release date will depend on the ongoing COVID situation. The filmmakers recently took to Twitter to make the announcement as they wrote - "Due to the recent developments and for the larger good of the industry, #RamaRaoOnDuty would hit the big screens either on March 25th or April 15th."

Sarath Mandava will be the director of the film, which will see Divyansha Koushik and Rajisha Vijayan take on pivotal roles as the female leads. Venu Thottempudi, Naresh, Nassar, Pavitra Lokesh, John Vijay and others will also be seen taking on key roles in the upcoming release.

Image: Instagram/@raviteja_2628