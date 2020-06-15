Ramayan In Marathi June 14: Maharishi Gives Rama A History Lesson About Ganga's Origin

Ramayana is a 1987 show that is based on the Sanskrit epic of the same name. It features Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, and Dara Singh as Hanuman. Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, the show has found its way back to the small screen. It is currently being aired in Marathi on Star Pravah. Read more to know what happens in the fourth episode of the show dated June 14, 2020:

Ramayana Marathi Written Updates June 14

The fourth episode of the show begins with a sage praising Lord Rama for his victory over Subahu and Marich, two vengeful demons. As they praise Rama, he says that he wants blessings instead of praises. King Janak sends his royal messenger to the sage to inform him that he is looking for suitable prospects for the marriage of his daughter. The sage then tells Lord Rama about this and asks Rama to accompany him to Mithila, the kingdom of Lord Rama.

The sage tells Rama that there are two reasons behind this. He wants Rama to meet Sita, and then talks about Pinak, a divine bow that belongs to Lord Shiva, which will be present at the function. The narrator sings a song in praise of Rama and Lakshman, his brother. The sage takes Rama to Ganga first and asks him to take blessings from the holy river. He also tells Rama about how the river has come to earth due to Lord Rama’s ancestors.

He tells Rama that one of his ancestors was performing an Ashvamedh ceremony, where a king sets free a horse out of his nation, and if another king captures it, the two fight for supremacy. During this time, Indra comes to earth and steals the horse and hides it in Pataal Lok. This leads to the death of the king’s sons. To save them from their damnation, one of the kings by the name of Bhagirath decides to bring Ganga on earth. He then prays Lord Shiva to take the river on his head or else it may destroy the earth. The arrival of Ganga saves all beings on the earth.

On the way to meet Sita, Lord Rama saves Ahilya from her damnation. She was turned into stone by Rishi Gautam because of Lord Indra’s actions. Lord Rama then meets King Janak in his royal court. Rama also ends up meeting Sita at the end of the episode.

