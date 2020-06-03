Seema Pahwa Reveals 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' Might Get A Digital Release

Seema Pahwa, who will soon be making her directorial debut with multi-starrer Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, in a recent interview, revealed that the movie might release on an OTT platform as 'there are plans to release it digitally'. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi produced by Manish Mundra under his banner Drishyam Films was reported to release in May this year. However, due to the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak followed by the lockdown forced the makers to push the release of the film.

Seema Pahwa, who is known for her performances in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bala, in the same interview, said that Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi must release on OTT because she believed it would be hard to find an audience for the film after the lockdown ends. She further exclaimed that small-budget movies must release on OTT because they will form a connection with the audience.

Also Read | Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Seema Pahwa Are Bollywood's Cool, New-age Mothers

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi has an ensemble cast that consists of actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Supriya Pathak, Vikrant Massey, and Vineet Kumar in prominent roles. The Seema Pahwa directorial narrates the tale of a family that reunites after the patriarch of the family dies. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi is produced by Manish Mundra under his production banner Drishyam Films. The movie was premiered at Jio MAMI Film Festival last year and reportedly earned rave reviews.

Also Read | Seema Pahwa Aka Badki Of 'Hum Log' Says There Are No Records Of India's First Soap Opera

Also Read | Seema Pahwa Worried About Acceptance From Audience Post Lockdown

Seema Pahwa, last seen in Amar Kaushik's Bala, recently made her digital debut with a short film Everything is Fine. The short film narrates the tale of a housewife, who escapes from the humdrum of her daily life to spend a day at her will. In a recent interview, Seema Pahwa talked about the short film and said that it showcases the reality of Indian society and also delves into how women suppress their dreams to fulfill the desires of the family members. The short film starring Seema Pahwa in the lead released on May 9, 2020, on Large Short Films' official YouTube page. In the film, she plays the role of a housewife named Asha.

Also Read | Seema Pahwa Talks About Her Role In Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; Read Here

What's next for Seema Pahwa?

On the professional front, Seema Pahwa will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie that stars Alia Bhatt in the lead is reportedly based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The Alia Bhatt starrer is currently under production and is slated to hit the marquee on September 11, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.