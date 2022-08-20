Ramya Krishnan Reveals She'd 'no Clue' Baahubali Would Be So 'big'; 'Nobody Had Any Idea'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise became a global blockbuster and broke several box office records. While the film was a success and was lauded for its plot and direction, the film's star cast, including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and others were praised for their stellar performances. While the actors in the film are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming movies, Ramya Krishnan, one of the stars recently opened up about the success of the film and revealed that she had no idea that the movie would be such a massive hit.

Liger actor Ramya Krishnan shares she had no idea Baahubali would do so well

According to a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Ramya Krishnan, who is currently promoting her upcoming movie Liger, recently opened up about her film Baahubali receiving immense love from fans and revealed how proud she was to be a part of the film. She further revealed how they did not have any idea how this film was going to be or do what it did. Ramya Krishnan further mentioned that they were just working on a normal Telugu film directed by SS Rajamouli and added how they had goosebumps after learning about the reaction of the fans.

She stated, "I have been working more in South films so I rather speak about that. So, as far as the South is concerned, the growth is immense. I am proud to say that pan India happened because of a South Indian film (Baahubali) and it is exciting to be part of all these pan Indian films and that's how it evolved...I don't know, I am still in awe and I am still looking at it. While working for the film, nobody had any idea that you know this film is going to be or do what it did. So, we had no clue. We were just working on a normal Telugu film and considering it SS Rajamouli, he is one of the best filmmakers in the country so yeah that way it was big for us but as a film, we didn't know that it's going to be this big and it was just goosebumps after that.”

More about Liger

The upcoming film is being written, directed, and produced by Puri Jagannadh and will see Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. It will also star Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Shah Emtiaj, Makarand Deshpande, and others and will feature a cameo by boxing legend Mike Tyson.

