Ramya Krishnan Rings In 51st Birthday With Close Friends From The Industry, See Pics

Recently seen in the Tamil Netflix anthology Super Deluxe, Kollywood actor Ramya Krishnan turned a year older on Wednesday. On this occasion, she celebrated with her close friends from the film industry. Some of the attendees at the gathering included Trisha, Khushbu Sundar, Madhoo, Lissy, Anu Parthasarathy, Uma Riaz and other prominent personalities.

Khushbu Sundar took to her Instagram account to share a picture from the house part that was organised on the occasion of Ramya Krishnan's birthday. She captioned the picture, "What a blast we had!! Laughed like this after ages. #birthdaycelebration #Rajamata #RamyaKrishnan" The gang of friends can be seen dressed in party wear on the occasion.

Ramya Krishnan was recently spotted with Kamal Haasan and other prominent names from the industry. Apart from Krishnan, Khushboo Sundar, Mohan and K. Bhagyaraj were also present. The Baahubali actor took to Instagram to share a picture from the celebrations, that were in honour of Suhasini Maniratnam's birthday. The post she shared also featured a video of her friends stepping onto the dance floor.

Ramya Krishnan was also seen in Queen recently, which was loosely based on the life of the late former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. She will soon be seen in Liger, which will also see Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Krishnan was on the sets of the film earlier this year and took to her Instagram to share a picture with her co-star. The duo could be seen smiling from ear to ear in the picture. The actor captioned the click, "When work feels like party mode in the right company @thedeverakonda #Liger9thSept #salacrossbreed @purijagannadh @charmmekaur".

Ramya Krishnan is a judge on the reality show BB Jodigal along with Nakhul Jaidev. This is not the first time she has appeared on the television screen. Prior to this, she also played pivotal roles in Kalasam, Thangam, Rajakumari and Vamsam. She has also hosted shows including Thanga Vettai and Bangaram Mee Kosam. Apart from being a television actor, she has also starred in about 260 films across several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. During her many years of work, she has shared opposite fan-favourites including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, Chiranjeevi and many others.

