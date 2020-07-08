Ramya Krishnan Plays Interesting 'spot Me' Game With Fans Sharing Childhood Picture

Actor Ramya Krishnan recently played an intriguing game with her fans. The actor shared a group photo from her childhood and asked her fans to find her out. Ramya Krishnan’s black and white picture was from her school days. Ramya Krishnan's fans faced difficulty to spot her in the picture. While some users asked her to drop some clues, others guessed it right. Take a look at the picture.

While Ramya Krishnan's fans in a huge number tried to identify her in the comment, she herself shared the picture again. This time there was a circle around her in the picture. She wrote, "This is meeee....with the glasses....looks like most of you'll got it right....well done guys 😊😊💯💥👌👌". (sic)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ramya Krishnan is expected to start the shooting of Queen 2 soon. The series, starring Ramya Krishnan and Indrajith Sukumaran is based on a book by Anita Sivakumarannitha, which seems to have similarities to the life of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The Ramya Krishnan starrer is directed by Gautham Vasudeva Menon.

In a past interview with an online portal, Ramya Krishnan talked about Queen 2. Ramya Krishnan revealed that the second season of Queen would be thrilling and has an intriguing storyline. Further in the interview, Ramya Krishnan disclosed that she is excited to start work on Queen 2.

Ramya Krishnan, who plays the role of Shakti Seshadri, revealed that it was liberating to work on a digital series. She also exclaimed that she loved shooting the first part of the series, especially the interview portions, and is looking forward to the second season.

She will also play a pivotal role in Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's forthcoming Hindi film. The Baahubali star has spoken about the forthcoming movie, in a past interview with an online portal. Ramya Krishnan revealed that 50% of the shooting for the film is complete, and the rest of the shoot will resume after the lockdown comes to an end.

Sounding excited, Ramya Krishnan said the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday can be the next Baahubali of the film industry. The forthcoming movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead is tentatively titled Fighter. The upcomer is reportedly a sports-drama that will mark Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut.

