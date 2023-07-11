Ramya Subramanian's Cryptic Post Is Her Response To Criticism For Naa Ready Dance Cover?

Ramya Subramanian's recent social media post features a quote that is perceived as cryptic in nature. This comes after the actress received heavy criticism for a dance cover of the Tamil song Naa Ready. The criticism directed at her was not so much for her dance, as much as it was for the intentions she expressed behind presenting the dance cover.

Naa Ready is a song from upcoming film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, sung by the actor himself.

The song recently ran in to trouble on account of it allegedly promoting drugs and alcohol. A disclaimer was added by the makers soon after.

Separately, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt.

Ramya Subramanian shares cryptic post in response to backlash

Ramya Subramanian recently took to her social media handles to share a quote which provided insight, but appeared to be cryptic considering the current circumstances the actress finds herself in. The quote read, "Make peace with the fact that people hold different versions of you in their mind. Ultimately, who you know yourself to be is what matters the most."

The actress has been receiving a lot of flak on the internet since she posted her dance cover to Naa Ready. The adjoining caption on the video elaborated how the actress' version was, as per her own perception, a successful attempt to "classi-fy a kuthu number." The use of the term "classi-fy" was seen by many as Subramanian exhibiting casteist behaviour.

This is not the first controversy surrounding Naa Ready

The response to Naa Ready that came pouring in on its release, was not exactly what the makers of Leo were hoping for. A complaint was filed against Thalapathy Vijay for allegedly 'promoting drugs and alcoholism' in the song. The song poster also came under fire as it portrayed the actor smoking. Considering Thalapathy Vijay's massive fanbase, these were seen as irresponsible decisions on the part of the makers. The film is set to release on October 19.