Rana Daggubati And 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Team Ask Fans To Join 'Jungle Calling Challenge'

Rana Daggubati posed a challenge for all of his fans and followers on Instagram on March 17, 2021, as part of the 'Save the Elephant' initiative while promoting his film Haathi Mere Saathi, also known as Aranya. The actor wrote in his caption that one must do their part to spread awareness and save their friends from the forest. He called the initiative a fun challenge from the team of Haathi Mere Saathi to all the viewers. He concluded his caption by saying, “Witness the epic battle of Man Vs. Nature on the big screen in a theatre near you! Haathi Mere Saathi, Aranya and Kaadan release on 26th of March 2021!”.

The Haathi Mere Saathi challenge

The video opens with an ariel view of a forest with a beautiful colourful bird taking flight over the forest. The clip then cuts to Rana Daggubati talking and explaining what the initiative is all about. He says that it is a fun way of trying to spread awareness about the ‘#savetheelephant’ initiative. The challenge is to copy the sounds that animals in the forest make and create a video of themselves. The people who would participate in the challenge would then have to post the video of themselves imitating the animals while tagging Eros Now, the production house backing the film.

The video also shows snippets from the film where we can see the various characters of the film calling out the elephants in loud animal-like voices. The clip from the film makes it clear as to what the challenge calls for. The snippets from the film show that the movie is going to be set completely in the forest and talk about the unity of man with nature while spreading awareness about the dwindling numbers of elephants.

The video that has received 25.6k likes and 41 comments, and still counting, seems to be quite a hit with Rana’s followers. They have been appreciative of the challenge and said that it would be a fun challenge to be a part of. Others complimented Daggubati on how wonderful he looked in the video and that they looked forward to seeing the film. A lot of fans commented with a plethora of appreciative emojis.

