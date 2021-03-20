Rana Daggubati And Shriya Pilgaonkar Spill Intimate Details Playing 'Never Have I Ever'

Rana Daggubati's upcoming movie Aranya will be hitting theatres on March 26, 2021. The upcoming drama film will be released in the Tamil language as Kaadan and in the Hindi language as Hathi Mere Saathi. It stars Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. Rana Dagubatti and Shriya Pilgaonkar have been promoting their upcoming film on various platforms on social media, as well as events. Rana recently shared a fun video with his co-star, in which they played the popular drinking game 'Never Have I Ever'.

Rana plays 'Never Have I Ever' with Shriya

Rana Daggubati and Shriya Pilgaonkar spilt a few beans about their personal lives in the popular drinking game 'Never Have I Ever'. Over green tea shots, Rana and Shriya revealed if they ever fell in love with someone at the first sight or ever drunk dialled their ex. Along with revealing that their film will be releasing in the next 6 days, Rana wrote in the caption, "Never Have I Ever ft. Rana Daggubati and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Love at first sight! That too not with a human Do you want to know who? Watch this fun game where we share some candid secrets none of you would have ever heard of!"(sic).

The first question read if the actors had ever been hit by their co-stars. While Shriya was sure she was hit by her co-star, Rana was sceptical because he revealed that he is usually the first one to hit on his co-stars, before they do. The second question asked if they ever drunk dialled their ex. Again, Shriya revealed that she had drunk dialled her ex, but Rana said 'it was the other way round'. The third question asked to them was as if they ever fell in love at first sight with someone. To this, both the actors said that they never fell in love with someone at the first sight. The last question of their fun task read if they ever had to pretend to know a stranger, and the actors revealed that they have often faced this awkward situation and have learnt how to handle it well.