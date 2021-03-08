Rana Daggubati Announces Another Season Of 'No 1 Yaari'; Leaves Fans Excited

Actor Rana Daggubati recently announced the release date of another season of his popular reality show, No 1 Yaari. He released a short montage that gave fans a look into the journey so far and what people can expect from the brand new season of the show. Through the caption for the post, Rana Daggubati has expressed his delight over the new season while assuring that the fun will be three times more in this season. In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have dropped supportive messages for the upcoming season.

Rana Daggubati announces new season of No 1 Yaari

South Indian star Rana Daggubati recently took to Instagram to update his fans on what he has in store for them. He posted a short teaser of the next season of No 1 Yaari where a bunch of fun clips from the previous seasons have been put together. In the video shared, Rana Daggubati can be seen speaking about the journey so far and how they have enjoyed the show to the fullest through fun segments. The video also features celebrated Tollywood actors including Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, and Ram Charan, amongst others.

Rana Daggubati has mentioned in the montage that the new season will be more fun-packed and will have crazier segments with friends of a different kind. He has also mentioned through the teaser that the next season will hit the television screens through Gemini TV on March 14, 2021.

In the caption for the post, Rana Daggubati has mentioned that the post and the teaser are for all the ‘Yaaris’ who have stuck with him over the years. He has mentioned that the show will be much more fun than the previous seasons since they have a lot of things planned for the year. He has also credited the channel and the media sponsors for the show. Here is a look at the post on Rana Daggubati’s Instagram handle.



Read Rana Daggubati Shares Jungle Anthem 'Shukriya'; Presents Fans With An Exciting Video

Also read Rana Daggubati Turns Painter And Gives A Glimpse Of His Artistic Side, See It Here

In the comments section for the post, a bunch of people have expressed their excitement over the upcoming season of the show. They have also mentioned that the actor looks dashing in the new season. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Read Remember When Rana Daggubati Said Working With Director Prabhu Solomon 'is Not Easy'?

Also read Rana Daggubati Starrer 'Viraat Parvam' Makers Announce New Song 'Kolu Kolu' Release Date

Image Courtesy: Rana Daggubati Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.