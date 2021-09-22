Rana Daggubati Announces Upcoming Project With Uncle Venkatesh On Netflix

As Rana Daggubati gears up for the release of two of his upcoming Telugu films, he recently announced his new project on Netflix. The actor further revealed that he will be collaborating with his uncle and the legendary actor, Venkatesh in this project and added how his dream was finally coming true.

Many fans were excited to hear this announcement while many others were looking forward to watching the duo sharing screen space for the first time.

Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh up for new Netflix series, Rana Naidu

Rana Daggubati recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted the first look of himself and Venkatesh from their upcoming Netflix show, Rana Naidu. In the caption, he expressed his delight in working with the legendary actor and stated, “Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @venkateshdaggubati and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix.”

Many fans took to Rana Daggubati’s Instagram post and congratulated them on the new project. Many fans also stated that they were eagerly waiting to watch them together on screen and wished them all the best. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Rana Daggubati’s Instagram post.

Even Venkatesh announced the project through his official Instagram handle and praised his co-star in the caption. He wrote, “I've seen @ranadaggubati grow up right in front of me from a young boy to a fine actor. But in Rana Naidu, he better watch out. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix.”

Rana Naidu is the official adaptation of the popular American crime show, Ray Donovan, which will be directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. Backed by Sunder Aaron of Locomotive Global Media LLP, the series will revolve around the life of a professional fixer for Bollywood. According to the reports by The Hindu, Venkatesh recently opened up about the series and stated that it was completely different from what both of them had done in their careers so far. He also mentioned being extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best and added that it will be new, challenging and fun. He further talked about sharing the screen with Rana Daggubati and revealed that he could not wait to work with Rana and hoped that they would have a blast on sets. He also revealed that he was a huge fan of Ray Donovan and the team was pulling out all the stops to ensure they do justice to it.

Image: Instagram/@venkatesh