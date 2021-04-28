Rana Daggubati Celebrates 4 Years Of Bhallaldev, Calls 'Baahubali' A Cinematic Excellence

Actor Rana Dauggubati, on Wednesday, took to Instagram stories of his verified social media handle and shared a post to celebrate four years of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The post sees one of the official posters of the film featuring Rana and Prabas in their respective characters. Instagramming the story for his 4.5M Insta family, the actor wrote, "Grateful to be a part of this cinematic excellence. Thank you for all the love! #Bhalladev".

4 years of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Rana Daggubati in Baahubali

Interestingly, in the period drama, Rana was portraying the character of the antagonist, Bhallaldev. Baahubali: The two-film franchise delivered India’s biggest box office success. The S. S. Rajamouli directorial was set in medieval India and followed the sibling rivalry between Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva; the latter conspiring against the former. The Telugu-language film was dubbed into a handful of languages, including Malayalam and Hindi, among many others.

Interestingly, the first instalment of the series, Baahubali: The Beginning, turned five in July 2020. Back then also, Rana had celebrated the milestone with his Insta fam. He had shared a video edit. The same post was later shared by Prabhas on the media feed of his profile.

Along with Rana and Prabhas, the ensemble star cast of the film also featured Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and Subbaraju. The second instalment of the film served as both a sequel and a prequel. Interestingly, the film also bagged three National Film Awards; Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Special Effects and Best Stunt Choreographer.

A peek into Rana Daggubati's latest news

On the professional front, the 36-year-old actor was last seen in the multi-language film Kaadan. The Hindi title of the film was Haathi Mere Saathi. The film also featured Pulkit Samrat. Before that, he also played a crucial role in multi-starrer Housefull 4. Later, he was seen playing a guest appearance in a regional language film titled Enai Noki Paayum Thota, starring Dhanush, Megha Akash, Sasikumar and Sunaina in the lead roles.

