Rana Daggubati Celebrates Mother-in-law's Birthday Along With Wife Miheeka; See Pic

Rana Daggubati’s mother-in-law, Bunty Bajaj celebrates her birthday on June 10 and on the occasion of the same, the actor visited her along with his wife Miheeka Bajaj. Bunty Bajaj recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their celebration, thanking her family for making the day special. Take a look at Bunty Bajaj’s post below.

Rana Daggubati visits his mother-in-law

Bunty shared a picture that features her along with her husband, Suresh Bajaj, daughter, Miheeka and son-in-law, Rana. The family can be seen posing at home, with all smiles as they looked at the other side of the camera. She captioned her post by writing, “Thank you, my family, for making my birthday so special” along with red heart emojis. Fans and followers took to the comments section and wished her in large numbers. Have a look at the fan reactions below.

More about Rana Daggubati's wedding

Bunty Bajaj and Suresh Bajaj are the founders of a couture jewellery brand called Krsala jewels. Their daughter Miheeka is an interior decorator. Miheeka and Rana announced their surprise engagement in May 2020. In May 2021, Rana Daggubati's wife recalled the moment when her husband proposed to her and shared a screenshot of his story that featured a picture of them along with the caption that read, “She said Yes.” In her caption, Miheeka wrote, “He asked and I said yes... Best decision ever! Can't believe it's been a year already! Thanks for asking btw..I love you! @ranadaggubati”.

Miheeka got married to Rana in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in August 2020. A few family members were present at their wedding festivities along with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, and actor Allu Arjun, among other guests. Sharing wedding pictures on Instagram, Miheeka wrote, “My love, my life, my heart, my soul! Thank you for being everything I’ve ever dreamt of and so much more!! You make me a better person in life. I love you! @ranadaggubati.” Have a look at Miheeka Bajaj's photos below.

About Rana Daggubati's upcoming film

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will soon be seen in Viraata Parvam which is directed by Venu Udugula and stars Sai Pallavi by Rana’s side. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. Check out the teaser below.

