Rana Daggubati Clicked 'chilling' With Pawan Kalyan On Sets Of 'Bheemla Nayak'; See Pic

South Indian superstars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati have collaborated for the first time in a highly-anticipated film titled Bheemla Nayak, which is a drama revolving around two hot-headed persons. The duo is currently shooting the forthcoming film in Hyderabad. Daggubati has taken to his official Instagram handle and dropped a snap featuring himself and Kalyan. Scroll down to read more.

Rana Daggubati chills with Pawan Kalyan

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Rana Daggubati has posted a snap of him chilling with Pawan Kalyan on the sets of Bheemla Nayak. The actors can be seen unwinding themselves during their break time. The snap shows Pawan Kalyan relaxing on a charpoy cot after a fight scene while Rana is lying on a bullock cart. Sharing the picture, Daggubati penned, "Fight IN Chill OFF!!"

As soon as the picture was uploaded, many fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for their film. Several of them dropped red hearts, heart-eyed faces, and fire emoticons. A bunch of Insta users also penned positive messages. A fan commented, "Can’t wait for this." Another one wrote, "Climax fight scene aaa mawa bro." A netizen chipped in, "Two favourite people in one frame," another one added, "Wow what a pic."

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak also stars Nithya Menen in the lead role. Backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, the film's musical score has been taken care of by S Thaman, while cinematography and editing performed by Ravi K. Chandran and Naveen Nooli respectively. The forthcoming Telugu film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit flick, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film is slated for worldwide release on January 12, 2022, for Sankranthi. The Malayalam flick was helmed by Sachy and it starred Biju Menon, Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Meanwhile, Daggubati and Milind Rau have also teamed up for an upcoming pan-India project, the announcement for which was recently made by the makers of the film. On the occasion of Dussehra, a video spilling details on the project's cast and the crew was revealed. The yet-to-be-titled project, which is being touted as a supernatural thriller, will be bankrolled by Spirit Media in collaboration with Viswasanti Movies.

Reportedly, the actor-director duo met prior to Daggubati's wedding to discuss the project, whose storyline left the actor impressed. While other details about the film are currently under wraps, Daggubati is also gearing up for projects like Virata Parvam among others.

Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati/@pawankalyan.k