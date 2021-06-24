Rana Daggubati Delightedly Announces His Venture Into Music With New Music Label!

Baahubali: The Beginning actor Rana Daggubati is excited to take a leap into a new venture with father Suresh Daggubati. With their production house Suresh Productions, the duo has announced to extend their business into the world of music by announcing the launch of the new music label. Check out Rana Daggubati's latest announcement on Instagram.

Rana Daggubati's music label

Founded by Rana Daggubati's grandfather Daggubati Ramanaidu, Suresh Production is all set to step into the music business after announcing Suresh Productions Music. The actor took to his Instagram to share this exciting news with his fans by sharing an official announcement note by the production house. He wrote on his story, 'Delighted to announce the new venture, the music label, Suresh Productions Music!'.

Touted to be one of the largest production houses in the country, Suresh Production has produced films for over 50 years in national as well as regional cinema. The Production house made the announcement with a promise of producing 'refined music' and 'becoming an undaunted powerhouse of music'. Fans in the comment section congratulated and sent out best wishes for the future endeavors of Rana Daggubati's music label.

Rana Daggubati's latest movies and projects

Marking his debut in 2010, the actor stepped into the South Indian cinema with the movie Leader for which he bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South. Along with Telugu and Tamil movies, the actor also appeared in a couple of Bollywood films notably Dum Maaro Dum, Baby, The Ghazi Attack, and Housefull 4. His movies Nenu Naa Rakshasi, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Bangalore Naatkal, and N.T.R: Mahanayukudu contributed to his success in the film industry.

The actor has several movies lined up for the upcoming years such as Haathi Mere Saathi, a trilingual movie being released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, Virata Parvam, and an untitled remake movie in Telugu alongside Pawan Kalyan. Before venturing into acting, the actor launched his production house namely Spirit Media. The production house successfully produced a National award-winning movie.

