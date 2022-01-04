Rana Daggubati Expresses Joy After Seeing His Childhood Pic With Uncle Venkatesh Daggubati

Rana Daggubati was in for a sweet surprise after actor Khushboo Sundar shared a throwback glimpse of him wrapped around his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati's arms. The rare glimpse made the actor go 'wow' as he reshared it on his Twitter handle. The picture showcases the young Baahubali star held by Venkatesh as he smiles for the camera.

Venkatesh and Rana share a special bond, which is visible in occasional glimpses they share on each others' birthdays. Rana also announced that he would be sharing screen space with Venkatesh for the first time in Rana Naidu, a web series backed by Netflix.

Uploading the picture on her Twitter handle, Khushboo wrote, "Hey Junior, see what I found in my wardrobe!!! What beautiful memories we have..@RanaDaggubati.". The Bheemla Nayak star quickly responded after seeing the glimpse and mentioned, "Wow wow thank you and Happy new year to you." Take a look.

Hey Junior, see what I found in my wardrobe!!! What beautiful memories we have.. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @RanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/uXT7kT8UO5 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 3, 2022

The actor will be seen with his uncle in the Netflix show Rana Naidu, which is being helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. Announcing their collaboration in September last year, Rana wrote, "Always wanted to share the screen with my uncle the VICTORY V @venkateshdaggubati and my dream is finally coming true. As much as I love him off screen, in “Rana Naidu” we are going to be at each other's throats. #RanaNaidu, coming soon on Netflix."

More on Rana Daggubati's work front

The actor will be seen in the upcoming period drama, 1945, which is set to hit theatres on January 7, 2022. Helmed by Sathyasiva, the film also stars Regina Cassandra, Sathyaraj, and Nassar in essential roles. Rana will reportedly be seen playing the role of a soldier in Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army.

He is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu actioner Bheemla Nayak. The actor will be seen alongside powerhouse Pawan Kalyan, with the film slated for a February 25, 2022 release. The film is helmed by Chandra Sagar, and it is the official remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachy. It also has Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in important roles.

