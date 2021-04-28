Rana Daggubati Extends His Wishes To The 'Kapi' Team, Shares Poster

Gokulraj Baskar's upcoming venture Kapi's first look was unveiled on Sunday, April 25. Produced by House Thenandal Films, in association with Libra Productions, the film is touted to be "India’s first giant superhero" project. The production house unveiled the first look on Sunday which included the Kapi poster and a video from the film. Bahubali fame Rana Daggubati extended wishes for the film on Tuesday, April 27.

Rana Daggubati extends wishes to the Kapi team

Rana Dauggubati took to his Instagram stories to extend wishes to the Kapi team by sharing the poster of the film. The poster showed a huge Gorilla-type monster almost as the size of the mountains aggressively roaring in an attacking pose. The Kapi poster revealed the concept of the film was by director Gokulraj Baskar himself and the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Upon sharing the poster Rana Daggubati wrote on the story, "All the best to the cast & crew!" with hashtags that said 'Kapi First Visuals' and 'Kapi' and he tagged Kaushik Karna, N Ramasamy, who have written the story, and the production houses of the film. Check out the screenshot of Rana Daggubati's Instagram story-

Image Source: Rana Daggubati's Instagram stories

A sneak peek of Rana Daggubati's Instagram

Rana Daggubati recently added a video of him, in which he was seen working on different projects and giving a motivational message. In the video he can be seen involved in various activities like writing a project, meeting people in the office, reading something, and explaining his idea on a video call. He was also seen checking out locations and narrating something to a group of people. The idea behind the video was to never stop working hard in life to keep moving and he titled the video "It never stops- Keep it moving".

Rana Daggubati's latest film Kadaan arrived in theatres on March 26, 2021, which was titled Aranya in Telugu and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi. The film is based on the human-animal relationship signifying a deep and strong bond between the two. Daggubati essayed the role of a 50-year-old man living in a forest for years which is inhabited by elephants. Throughout the film, he is shown fighting for life in the forest after a corporation decides to encroach land forcefully. Daggubati recently shared a BTS photo from the film in which he was seen posing with an elephant whose trunk was on his shoulder.

Promo Image Source: Rana Dauggubati's Instagram/ Still from Kapi's first look video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.