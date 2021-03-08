Rana Daggubati Extends Women's Day Wishes In 'Virata Parvam' Style: Watch

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, south Indian actor Rana Daggubati took to his social media handle and shared a post to celebrate all glorious women in the world. The actor shared a video with images of Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das, Priya Mani, who also happen to be the leading actors in Daggubati’s upcoming film. He gave a ‘red salute’ to all the women as he extended heartwarming wishes on Women’s day.

Rana Daggubati salutes women as he shares a video of Virata Parvam's cast

Rana Daggubati is very active on social media where he keeps his fans updated about his life and posts pictures on the same. The actor recently shared a Women’s Day post, which he captioned, “Red Salute to all the glorious woman (sic) out there” and added hashtags, “WomenInVirataParvam” as he tagged actors, Sai Pallavi, Nandita Das, Priya Mani, Zarina Wahab and Easwari Rao. Check out the post from the actor’s profile below.

Netizens react

A number of netizens gushed to the post and appreciated the actor for the post. Several other fans extended Women’s Day wishes to the actors and women on social media. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

Happy women's day mam💙💙 — Shreya (@Shreya76488076) March 8, 2021

Such great artists 😍 — Kars  (@Kars0211) March 8, 2021

Excellent — Kishore Tulluri (@ktulluri1) March 8, 2021

Rana Daggubati's movies have always received well by netizens and several fans requested the actor to upload some behind the scenes videos from the film's set. A number of fans wrote in the comments how well they liked the video of the actors and how excited they are to see the cast come together in the upcoming film. Many other people wrote in the comments that they want more updates regarding the film soon. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

It's true ,suprb — Shivakumar (@Shivaku19002871) March 8, 2021

Nice moive — JAGDISH PATIL (@JAGDISH80811028) March 8, 2021

I really appreciated the depth of the director's thoughts... @venuudugulafilm looking forward to see this film on big-screen 🙂 — Leelakrishna (@Leela_Voggu) March 8, 2021

Virata Parvam's cast and details

The cast of upcoming film Viraata Parvam includes Sai Pallavi, Tabu, Nandita Das, Priyamani, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao alongside Rana Daggubati as the male lead. The adventure film is directed by Udugula Venu and produced by D. Suresh Babu. The movie is expected to release on April 30th, 2021. The teaser of the film released a while back and it created a storm among the fans of the cast. Check out the teaser of the upcoming adventure film below.

