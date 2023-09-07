Rana Daggubati Joins Cast Of Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Thalaivar 170?

Thalaivar 170 starring Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan was announced in March this year. Later on, the association of actors like Fahadh Faasil to the project was also announced. Now, reports of Rana Daggubati and another Telugu actor joining the cast of TJ Gnanavel directorial are doing the rounds on social media.

The Newsmakers

Rajinikanth’s 170th film of his career comes after the massive success of Jailer. The actor recently completed the shoot for Lal Salaam directed by his daughter Aishwarya. Next in line is Thalaivar 170, which is being helmed by TJ Gnanavel, best known for directing Suriya starrer Jai Bheem. The film will go on floors by the end of September and is expected to be release in 2024.

Who’s saying what?

According to Pinkvilla, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier are the recent actors to join the cast of Thalaivar 170. Reportedly, some of the most well-known actors from a variety of fields are being courted by TJ Gnanavel to join his next. The director, reportedly, is making every effort to enlist the most recognisable people for the cast since it is a special movie.

(Rana Dagubatti will reportedly join the cast of Thalaivar 170 | Image: File Photo)

Covering all the film fraternities Rana has joined from the Telugu fraternity, Fahadh was taken from Malayalam, and Senior Bachchan was chosen from the Hindi film industry.

Meanwhile…

Thalaivar 170 is rumoured to be based on a true incident, with Rajinikanth playing the role of a cop. The film is being produced by Lyca Productions, and the music will be composed by the young sensation Anirudh Ravichandran. With the shoot set to commence soon, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing another Rajinikanth blockbuster. Thalaivar 170 was announced on the occasion of Lyca Productions' founder Subaskaran Allirajah’s birthday earlier in March. It is eyeing a 2024 release.