Rana Daggubati Launches 'RRR' Merchandise; Fans 'can't Wait To Wear It'

Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR is considered as one of the highly anticipated ones of this year. Though the film’s release has been pushed ahead recently, fans are excitedly waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars on the big screen. Much to the surprise of the fans, the makers have launched the official merchandise of the film.

The merchandise was launched by South Indian actor Rana Daggubati. While sharing the pictures, Rana wrote, “Proud to launch the Official Merchandise of #RRR, the labour of love of my alumnus director @ssrajamouli on a brand I really love, @fullyfilmy_offl Fans of @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 & Cinema, start the celebrations: https://bit.ly/RRRonFF.”

RRR merchandise launched by Rana Daggubati

The merchandise includes RRR printed mugs, t-shirts, caps with Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s sketches on them. Fans of the film were thrilled to see the merchandise and shared a screenshot of their order history. One of the users wrote, “ Placed the order, can’t wait to wear it.” Another user wrote, “ I have purchased the product only for Ram Charan anna.” A third user chimed in and posted a unique request. “I need RAJAMOULI garu on T-shirt with RRR logo + "an SS RAJAMOULI film" logo. Pls,” he wrote. Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “done already. pls, release action figures also like bahubali.”

I need RAJAMOULI garu on T shirt with RRR logo + "an SS RAJAMOULI film" logo. Pls .... — బాలసుబ్రహ్మణ్యం #RRR (@Balasub38391907) September 21, 2021

done already. pls release action figures also like bahubali — sreenivasg (@ItsSreenu9) September 21, 2021

I purchase for ram charan anna. pic.twitter.com/23thzM8iQc — jeetendra behera RC ODISHA FAN (@jeetendrabehe15) September 21, 2021

There are speculations that RRR is now likely to be released in January 2022. However, there is no official confirmation about the same so far and the new release date will be announced soon. “Post-production was nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running,” an official statement released by the makers earlier reads.

The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju ( Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N T Rama Rao Jr.), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgan will make an extended cameo appearance. Set in 1920, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they began the fight for their country.

IMAGE: Twitter/@RanaDaggubati/Instagram/RRRMovie