Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj's Haldi Ceremony Pictures Are Stunning; See Here

Here are the pictures from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's haldi ceremony held at Rana's residence. Read on to know more about this in details here.

Miheeka Bajaj decked up in floral jewellery for her haldi ceremony

Miheeka Bajaj posing with her sister-in-law

Miheeka Bajaj posing for her haldi ceremony photoshoot

Miheeka Bajaj kept her makeup minimalistic 

Miheeka Bajaj clad in a yellow and powder blue lehenga

Miheeka Bajaj at her 

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj look deep in conversation during the ceremony

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj seem to be enjoying every moment of their haldi ceremony

Miheeka Bajaj looks ethereal in this close-up shot

Miheeja Bajaj posing with her mother, Bunty Bajaj

 

 

