Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Was Live-streamed On VR For Family, Did You Know?

Rana Daggubati took the nation by surprise when he first announced his engagement with Miheeka Bajaj in May 2020. On August 8, 2020, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married in an intimate ceremony at Hyderabad's Ramanaidu Studios. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, there were limited people at the wedding and Daggubati came with the idea of shooting his wedding on virtual reality for his extended family to watch live.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj shot their wedding in virtual reality

According to Bollywood Shaadis, Rana Daggubati revealed in an interview that they had sent VR headsets along with boxes of sweets and other stuff to his family and friends who could not be there. He said he shot his wedding in virtual reality so that his family and friends could watch them live, be a part of festivities, and because of virtual reality they actually felt they were at the wedding. Even after their wedding, Rana said his family wanted some other VR stuff and they used to call him and ask what else could they watch on VR.

Details on Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj is a businesswoman who owns an event management company called 'Dewdrop Design Studio'. Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Miheeka belongs to an affluent family in Hyderabad and is the daughter of Suresh and Bunty Bajaj of Krsala jewels, a couture jewellery brand. After she finished her diploma in Interior Designing in Mumbai, she did her master's at Chelsea University of Art and Design in London and started the event company in late 2017. Miheeka was a classmate of Rana Daggubati’s cousin Ashritha.

Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati photos

Rana Dagubatti had surprised his fans when he first announced his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj. Not only did he announce he had a girlfriend but also that the couple was engaged. On May 12, 2020, Daggubati took to his Instagram to share a picture with Miheeka and they both looked smitten as they posed for a selfie together. He wrote in the caption 'And she said yes' followed by a red heart emoticon.

Soon after their engagement, on May 20, 2020, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's families hosted a Roka ceremony to finalize a date for the couple's marriage. The actor had posted the picture with Miheeka Bajaj in traditional wear and wrote in the caption 'And it is official!!!'. Miheeka also posted a picture from the ceremony and wrote in the caption 'To the beginning of forever @ranadaggubati' and 'My happy place!@ranadaggubati'.

Promo Image Source: Rana Daggubati's Instagram