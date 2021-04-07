Rana Daggubati On How OTT Has Been A Boon For Increasing The Shelf Life Of Films

As Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj recently tied the knot, the actor opened up about his life post marriage and stated how married life was treating him good. The actor even talked about how excited he was for the release of his upcoming film, Haathi Mere Saathi and added how OTT platforms had changed the scenario for the movies to grow. Read ahead to know more about what the actor shared about his married life and his movies.

Rana Daggubati on being a newly married man

In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Rana Daggubati stated how married life was treating him good and added that he was happy and finally felt old and settled. Further, he spoke about the challenges for everyone especially the entertainment industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic and stated how a lot of things were in reset mode. The Housefull 4 actor then mentioned how the number of content people watched had probably increased tenfold and how there was a consistent need to watch new things that inspired and entertained them. He then stated that the industry will head towards the same. Speaking about the content of the films, he added that it was no longer about mediums and was a lot more about the quality of content.

The Baahubali: The Beginning actor even praised the OTT platforms and added how these have managed to increase the shelf life of films. He added that in the current scenario, the run of the movie was much longer on the OTT platforms as compared to the theatres. He further shared that the life of a film was forever on the OTT platform and stated that every time his first movie comes on an OTT, people watch it and even comment on it.

As the Dum Maaro Dum actor has been gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated movie Haathi Mere Saathi, he stated that he was extremely happy about it that people will watch it and added how it took them really long to get it done as compared to his other movies.

Image Source- Rana Daggubati's Instagram