'Thank you for keeping me alive' | Rana Daggubati Pens A Gratitude Note As He Completes 12 Years In Tollywood

Taking to Instagram, Rana Daggubati penned a gratitude note as he completed 12 years in Tollywood. He thanked everyone for their love and wishes.

Rana Daggubati

Superstar Rana Daggubati is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after Indian actors, having proved his acting mettle in films like Baahubali, Leader, The Ghazi Attack among others. He made his way onto the big screen with Shekhar Kammula’s Leader, where he essayed the role of Arjun Prasad. The actor has now completed 12 years in Tollywood, and in a recent Instagram post, thanked everyone for their love and support in all these years. 

Penning a gratitude note, Rana quipped that he'll continue his line of incredible work and bring 'newer stories and characters' for the audiences to cherish. His wife Miheeka also heaped praises on the star, dubbing his journey as 12 years of excellence and growth. 

Rana Daggubati shares a special post to mark 12 years in Tollywood 

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, February 20, Rana shared a poster from his debut movie Leader, as well as from his upcoming project Bheemla Nayak as he encapsulated his 12-year long journey. In the caption, he wrote, "It’s been an awesome 12 years!! Thank you for all the wishes!! From Arjun Prasad to Daniel Shekar and everyone in between. Thank you for keeping me alive. will keep finding newer grounds and bringing you newer stories and characters !!." Take a look. 

His post received love and adulation from fans, who dropped comments like "congratulations Rana garu!! Many many more ahead. Keep rocking Rana garu", "love you, keep inspiring us always", "from Arjun Prasad till now, always a huge fan of you" among others. Actors like Shriya Pilgaonkar and Anushka Shetty also reacted to his post. While Shriya dropped clapping hands emoticons, Anushka wrote, "Great going bro". 

More on Rana Daggubati's work front 

The actor will now be seen in the film Bheemla Nayak alongside actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. The film will be an official Telugu remake of the popular Malayalam film Ayyapanum Koshiyum starring Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is slated to release theatrically on February 25. Helmed by Saagar Chandra, the film is penned by Trivikram. Pawan Kalyan will play the role of Bheemla Nayak, the Baahubali star Rana Daggubati will portray Daniel Shekar. 

