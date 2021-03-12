Rana Daggubati Presents Main Heroes Of 'Haathi Mere Saathi' And It's Not What You Think

Rana Daggubati took to his social media handle and presented a series of pictures of the main heroes from his upcoming film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Surprisingly the pictures shared by the actor did not contain images of the star-studded cast of the film. Daggubati made it clear that the main heroes of the upcoming film are not the actors in the film, but the characters that Haathi Mere Saathi plot revolves around, and fans are praising his thought.

Rana Daggubat reveals the main heroes of Haathi Mere Saathi

In the latest Instagram post of Rana Daggubati, the actor revealed that the main heroes of the film are the elephants portrayed in the movie, even though the film has a star-studded cast. The movie sheds lights upon an important environmental issue of deforestation and ruining the habitats of animals living in forests. Rana Daggubati portrays a pivotal character in a thrilling battle between man’s greed and nature.

He captioned the post as, “Here's presenting to you the main heroes of our film! Come back to the theatres and watch 2021's first trilingual film! Watch the trailer of Haathi Mere Saathi today!” Check out the post from Rana Daggubati’s profile below.

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on the social media platform, netizens gushed to it to leave their comments and reactions about the update of the upcoming film. Fans of the cast of the film showed great enthusiasm for the upcoming film. A number of fans wrote in the comments that they are eagerly waiting to watch the film of the actor. Check out the fan comments on the post below.

Many other people wrote in the comments that they want to see some BTS videos. A number of fans wished the team good luck and left heart and kiss emoticons for the picture and sent their love and regards. Several other fans wished the team good luck. Check out the fan comments on the post below.



Haathi Mere Saathi cast

Haathi Mere Saathi cast includes Rana Daggubati in the role of Bandev, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Arundhati, Zoya Hussain and Pulkit Samrat in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Prabhu Solomon and will hit the big screens on March 26th, 2021. The movie will release in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and is the first trilingual film of 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.