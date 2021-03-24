Rana Daggubati Promises Mahesh Babu's Daughter 'more Goodies' After Her Sweet Complaint

Indian actor Rana Daggubati is set for the release of his new film Aranya. Aranya release date is March 26, 2021. Rana has sent out goodies to several celebrities ahead of the same. While receiving the goodies, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara had complained that he should have sent the goodie for her and not her parents. Rana Daggubati sweetly replied to Sitara that a lot of goodies are coming her way.

Rana Daggubati's reply to Mahesh Babu's daughter

Indian actor and Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodhkar thanked Rana Daggubati for sending in Aranya goodies through her Instagram story. Rana had sent out gifts with a card. The card had 'With hopes to join our hand and trunks to save our forests. Sending giant love.' written on the inside to which he signed as Rana.

Sitara shared another story in which she was playing with the goodies. She tagged Rana Daggubati and wrote 'Uncle, this should've been for me. Not Amma and Nanna'. The 8-year-old also added a few 'laughing' emojis. The Baahubali actor reshared the story and in a reply wrote 'My darling lots more goodies coming up for you' and coupled it with some 'red hearts'.

About Rana Daggubati's new movie

Rana Daggubati's new movie Aranya is set to release on Friday, March 26, 2021. The film also cast Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Zoya Hussain and Pulkit Samrat. The film is being simultaneously made in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The title of the Tamil-language film is Kaadan while the title of the Hindi-language film is Haathi Mere Saathi. The release of Haathi Mere Saathi has been postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. There is a slight variation in the cast in all three languages. The film is written and directed by Prabhu Solomon while Eros Motion Pictures is the production house.

More Rana Daggubati trivia

Indian actor, entrepreneur, producer, television personality, and visual effects coordinator, Rana Daggubati is known for his works in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil cinema. He made his acting debut with the Telugu-language film Leader in 2010. The actor has also starred in several Bollywood movies including his debut film Dum Maaro Dum, Baby, The Ghazi Attack, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

