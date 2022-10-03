Rana Daggubati Remembers Puneeth Rajkumar As He Receives Golden Bust Of Late Star

Puneeth Rajkumar is fondly remembered by fans as well as his fellow industry colleagues, who constantly shower love on the Kannada superstar via social media. The 46-year-old passed away last year in October after suffering a heart attack while working out in the gym. In his illustrious career, the actor has been a part of films like Bhoomige Banda Bhagavantha, Bettada Hoovu, Arasu, Jackie and more.

Rana Daggubati recently shared that he received a bust of Puneeth Rajkumar in his office, adding that he deeply misses the star. The Baahubali actor posted a glimpse of the bust on social media, calling it the 'most beautiful memory'.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, October 3, Rana Daggubati shared a picture of Puneeth's statue kept in his office and wrote, "The most beautiful memory came into my office today. Miss you my friend. #PuneethRajkumar." Take a look.

The most beautiful memory came into my office today. Miss you my friend. #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/V8UghfeuX3 — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 3, 2022

In a tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that he will be conferred with the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously, on November 1. With this, the actor will become the 10th recipient of the state's highest civilian honour. As per PTI, CM Bommai said in a statement earlier, "We have decided to confer the Karnataka Ratna award to Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1, we will be forming a committee consisting of Rajkumar family members to prepare for it, it will be conferred with full honour." Interestingly, Puneeth's late father Rajkumar was one of the first people to have received the Karnataka Ratna award.

More on Rana Daggubati's work front

Rana Daggubati will be sharing screen space with his uncle and actor Venkatesh Daggubati in the highly-anticipated web series Rana Naidu. The project, which comes as an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan, will be streaming on the OTT giant Netflix.

Talking about the project earlier, Rana said in a statement, “It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far. I am extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best. It will be new, challenging, and fun."

