Rana Daggubati Responds To Mahesh Babu's Wishes For The Release Of 'Aranya'; Watch

Among the multiple upcoming films of Rana Daggubati, Aranya is arguably the most anticipated film out of the lot. This film is going to be a multi-lingual film and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, with different titles. Mahesh Babu has quite recently praised the trailer of this film on social media and his sent his wishes to Rana. The latter wasted no time in expressing his gratitude to Mahesh with a simple response, which was followed by a wave of exciting reactions by the netizens.

Rana Daggubati responds to Mahesh Babu’s wishes for Aranya

The official trailer of Aranya was released a few weeks ago and had garnered a lot of excitement among the fans. Rana Daggubati has received several wishes for the success of the film on social media since then. He has received yet another wish, this time from veteran actor Mahesh Babu, who wrote a short but heartfelt message for Rana in his tweet. He started by saying that the trailer of Aranya is looking “promising”. He also expressed his excitement to watch the film and wished Rana and “the team” luck, as it heads to its release in a few days.

Rana simply replied by saying, “Thank you, chief” in his tweet. His fans promptly started sending their reactions to this tweet, expressing their own excitement for the release of Aranya. Many of them seemed to be surprised by how quickly Rana sent his response to Mahesh. They also praised Mahesh for wishing Rana luck for the film. Aranya is set to release on March 26, which is barely a few days away. With Rana as the lead, it stars Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and others in the supporting roles.

So quick Rana garu.. — varun (@varundhfm01) March 24, 2021

Super fast replyðŸ¤­â¤ï¸ — Sumayyaâ¤ï¸ (@sumayya__shaik) March 24, 2021

All the best Anna â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — B. Kiran Kumar (@KiranKumar_SSMB) March 24, 2021

Jai Babu âœŠ

All the best #Rana garu — Prasad_Ritesh (@PrasadRitesh3) March 24, 2021

ðŸ”¥ #Aranya

Can't wait big screen

ALL the best from #MaheshBabu fans — Super Star Mahesh (@maheshbabu_jr) March 24, 2021

While Aranya is the Telugu title given to this film, it will be releasing as Haathi Mere Saathi and Kaadan in Hindi and Tamil respectively. Rana Daggubati will also be seen in Virata Parvam, which will be releasing next month. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, is currently working on Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Currently, the film is set to be released in early 2022.

