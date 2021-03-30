Rana Daggubati Reveals How Both Kids And Adults Loved His Movie 'Aranya' Alike | Watch

Rana Daggubati's Aranya finally arrived in theatres on March 26, 2021, after being delayed twice from its original release date. The Tamil version of the film Kadaan also released with Aranya and the Hindi version Haathi Mere Saathi was postponed owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases in other states. The film is based on the human-animal relationship signifying a deep and strong bond between the two. Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to show how both kids and adults liked Aranya alike.

Kids and Adults loved Rana Daggubati's Aranya alike

In the Instagram post, Daggubati added the video of children enjoying the movie in the cinema halls. As they came out after watching the film, they expressed their views about the film to an interviewer. One of them said she loved Rana Daggbatti and described his acting to be "super", while the other said it was all about the forest and she loved the animals in the movie. The video featured clips from movies, featuring Daggubati standing in the jungle with a Tiger roaring from behind and glimpses of Elephants from the film. Daggubati wrote in the caption "The kids have loved every second of this epic jungle adventure drama!". He further urged his followers to watch Aranya which is in theatres now.

Rana Daggunati's fans who watched and loved the movie left their comments on the post. One of them wrote "I love elephants and it was simply awesome sir.. loved it sir" whereas the other wrote "Rana bro next level movie" with clapping hands emoticons. There were heaps of praises in the comments regarding the movie and the fans loved the concept and the way Daggubati questioned the city people when they encroach the forest area in the film.

More about Rana Daggubati's Aranya

The film revolves around Rana Daggubati's character of a 50-year-old man Bandev, who lives in a forest inhabited by elephants. He lived in the forest for several years until the corporation decides to encroach land by force. The corporates choose the water pool where the elephants drink water from, which upsets the animals who later harm the nearby village in a fit of rage. The film then follows Bandev trying his best to defend the forest from the invaders. The film's cast includes Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Zoya Hussain in the lead. Pulkit Samrat has replaced Vishnu Vishal in the Hindi version of the film.

Promo Image Source: Rana Daggubati's Instagram