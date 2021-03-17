Rana Daggubati Reveals How 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Shoot Locations Posed A Challenge

While Rana Daggubati has a list of upcoming films under his belt, Haathi Mere Saathi remains to be one of the most anticipated films out of the lot. Touted to be an adventure film, the movie is being made in multiple Indian languages for a wider audience. The actor has recently opened up to Bollywood Hungama about his experience while shooting for this film. He also addressed the shift that took place in the shoot locations because of the floods and how the cast and crew coped up with it.

Rana Daggubati on shifting of locations for Haathi Mere Saathi shoot

The first glimpse of Haathi Mere Saathi has been awaited ever since its announcement, with a list of experienced actors working in it. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the production of this film has been rapidly taking place with Rana in the lead. However, its shoot hit a speed-bump when their old location was washed out with floods. Rana himself revealed that the forest near Shanthanpara, which was their original location, was initially used for the shoot. However, the floods made it impossible for them to continue shooting there and the makers had to come up with an alternative.

Rana then talked about how they had to shoot in “some of the locations”, which happen to be 2-3 dense forests in Kerala. He also revealed that getting to the forest itself posed a challenge to the cast and crew. However, the setback did not ruin the atmosphere among the members, and they continued with their shoot. Rana further said that while the locations posed a challenge for them, the filming in various languages along with more than 30 elephants “was a thrilling experience”.

Apart from Rana Daggubati, the cast of Haathi Mere Saathi also includes Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain, who will be seen playing major roles in the plot. The actors have been actively promoting this film on social media, with a strong response received by the film. It was announced very recently that this film would be releasing in theatres on March 26, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, all with different titles.