Rana Daggubati Reveals The 'valuable Lesson' He Learnt After Filming 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

Actor Rana Daggubati, in a recent interview, opened up about becoming more conscious about the environment post filming of his upcoming flick, Haathi Mere Saathi, reported Midday. According to the report, Rana has learned to develop a bond with elephants, and this has made him love wildlife and nature. Talking about his experience, he said that once you are friends with the elephant, he or she will be helping you do half of the things (in filming the scenes). He revealed that during the filming, the time he spent with the animals in the forest has taught him a ‘valuable lesson’.

Rana Daggubati opens up on the time he spent with animals

The Baahubali actor stated that he has learnt many things by living in the forest, ‘so close to nature and the wildlife’ for his character in the film. He mentioned that the ‘gentle giants’ teach humans to ‘give back’ to the Earth, which ‘humans have forgotten over time’. The ‘familiarity’ itself, he reveals, has changed him as a person.

Helmed by Prabu Solomon, Kaandan is an upcoming Tamil drama flick that is bankrolled by Eros International. Haathi Mere Saathi cast includes Rana Daggubati as the lead protagonist, and Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in the essential roles. The drama film marks as the first trilingual film as it is simultaneously been shot in Telugu as Aranya and in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi.

Haathi Mere Saathi plot revolves around the lead, who is dedicated to protecting the ecosystem. Rana will be seen playing Bandev, a man who lives in the jungle with elephants. According to the report, Ghazi actor considers himself lucky for getting an opportunity to work in such a ‘rare and unique’ on-screen character. Once in an interview with the outlet, he revealed that as an actor, he wished to play unique characters and that is why he jumped on the opportunity.

Rana unveiled the first poster of the film on his official Instagram handle on February 28, 2021. In the poster, the lead actors can be seen with an intense look on their face. One can also see a few elephants at the bottom of the poster. The posters also informed the release date of the film, March 26, 2021. The film was originally scheduled to release on April 2, 2020, but was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown.

Image Source: Rana Daggubati's Instagram