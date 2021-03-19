Rana Daggubati Says He Wonders Why Some People Won't Find Elephants Cute

Ever since working on the sets of Haathi Mere Saathi, Rana Daggubati has used his Instagram account to raise awareness about animal welfare. Recently, he shared a couple of memes on his Instagram handle with his co-stars Pulkit Samrat and Vishnu Vishal. In the carousel of posts, a meme read "When someone says they don't find elephants cute" in which a picture of Rana's puzzled expression was inserted.

In the second picture, Pulkit Samrat was seen with an annoyed expression on his face with the words "Our reaction when someone hunts an elephant for its tusk" was written. Vishnu Vishal was in the final picture with his two hands up. The words "When someone is ignorant towards animal cruelty" were written on the meme. In the caption, Rana wrote about people's reactions towards hurting elephants, promoting the elephants' wellbeing.

Rana's Haathi Mere Saathi memes on Elephants

People were quick to fill the comment section with their support for the actor and his memes. Many shared green as well as red hearts on the post. One fan claimed that the elephant was, anyway, their favourite animal. Within a span of 30 minutes, the post garnered more than 8,500 likes.

Haathi Mere Saathi: Rana Daggubati and Shriya Pilgaonkar raise awareness

In an IGTVF session, Haathi Mere Saathi cast members Rana Daggubati and Shriya Pilgaonkar busted some myths about elephants and shared rare facts about the animal. Shriya started off the session by disclosing that one of the many commonly shared facts that "Elephants are afraid of mice" is actually untrue. She revealed that the animal is actually afraid of bees, so farmers used beehives to keep elephants from entering their lands.

Rana went on to talk about an elephant's gestation period. He said that the elephant is the only animal that goes through pregnancy for 22 months. He added that the animal can give birth until they are 50 years of age. The two also went on to discuss the most commonly known myths about elephants whether they drink water from their trunks.

Rana explained that elephants draw water from their trunks similar to a straw. When the elephant draws the water in, it pours it straight into its mouth. He went onto add that the elephant drinks from 140 to 230 litres of water in a day to sustain itself.

