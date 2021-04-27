Rana Daggubati Says ‘keep It Moving’ With Clip Of Him At Work; Fans Praise His Energy

Rana Daggubati took to Instagram on April 26, 2021, to share a video that showed him at work in a variety of roles. The video that he shared was captioned saying, ‘It never stops - Keep it moving.’ In the video, he can be seen involved in a variety of activities, from talking to people explaining something to reading something. The actor can even be seen checking out locations and talking to someone in a video call in a very animated manner. The video shows him working non-stop and working hard and fans and followers of the actor said that he was a true inspiration who never stopped.

Rana Daggubati's latest post sees him hard at work

Many people from the South Indian Film industry reached out to comment on Rana Daggubati’s video. People like Niharika Konidela, Shruti Haasan and Tharun Bhascker were among those who commented on the video. They commented saying that his energy level was unbelievable and that he truly was an inspiration to many. His friends from the industry even said things like, “Go Rana Go” and called him a “Boss Man”. He was showered with love and appreciation from all around.

The love he received did not stop at his film industry friends. Rana Daggubati’s Instagram followers also said that they found him to be a true inspiration. They said that his energy level was always on the top and they had never seen him stop. People also commented asking the actor what it was that he was working on so hard and what his plan was. Some people even said that they wished he never ran out of the determination to go on. The post received 153k likes and 262 comments in under a day and the number is still climbing.

On April 16, 2021, Rana Daggubati shared a picture of himself from his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi where he can be seen posing with an elephant. The elephant has its trunk on his shoulder in the picture. He shared the picture whilst sharing a message of conservation. His caption read, “Apart from being lovable mammals, elephants have unique importance to our ecosystem and it will be a great disadvantage to us if they are driven into extinction. #SaveTheElephants”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.