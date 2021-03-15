Rana Daggubati Shares Glimpses With New Friend In This BTS Of 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

The Ghazi Attack star Rana Daggubati is prepared for the release of his new movie Haathi Mere Saathi. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a behind the scenes video of the making of the film on March 15, 2021. In the video, Rana can be seen wearing ragged clothes and interacting with the elephant. The scenic location, Rana's new look, his action scenes, etc can be seen in the video of making Haathi Mere Saathi.

The video starts off with Rana sitting in front of a pond, then shows some scenes of him getting his makeup done, practising his lines, and interacting with the crew. He is also seen getting friendly with the elephant as he strokes the animal's trunk. Rana has donned brown clothes throughout the 30-second video. In the movie, the actor will be seen sporting a beard and messy hair.

Rana Daggubati and his Elephant friend

In the caption, Rana added a simple elephant emoji and a video camera emoji. Fans took to the comment section to share their love for the actor and the elephant. They shared hearts, fire and elephant emojis. One fan called the actor a "Champ" while another termed the bond between Rana and the elephant as "Purest love". The video has been watched more than 330,000 times and has gained over 48,000 likes.

About Haathi Mere Saathi

The plot of the movie will focus on Bandev, played by Rana Daggubatti and his love for the jungle. Bandev has moved to the jungle where he lives with the elephants. The movie will show the unbreakable bond that Bandev shares with the elephants in the jungle. Haathi Mere Saathi cast includes Fukrey star Pulkit Samrat who plays Abeer, an elephant trainer. The movie will also see Shriya Pilgaonkar who will play Arundhati. The movie's elephant is Unnikrishnan who was also a part of Kumki 2.

The Tamil version of the movie is titled Kaadan which means Forester and the Telugu version is called Aranya. In the Tamil and Telugu version of the movie Pullkit Samrat's character, Abeer will be played by Vishnu Vishal whose name will be changed to Singa. Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain too will be a part of the movie as Arvi. The film is helmed by Prabhu Solomon.

