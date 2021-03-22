Rana Daggubati Shares Pics With Team From 'Aranya' Pre-release Event

Rana Daggubati’s Aranya is all set to arrive in theatres on March 26, 2021, after being delayed twice from its original release date. The movie talks about the abuse that elephants have to go through, and has been simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu as well as Hindi, with slightly varying cast members. The movie had its pre-release event on March 21, 2021, Sunday and the actor has documented it all on his Instagram stories. Read along and take a look at glimpses from the event, here.

Rana Daggubati’s Aranya pre-release event was held on March 21

Aranya is titled Kaadan and Haathi Mere Saathi, in Tamil and Hindi, respectively. The movie had an elaborate pre-release event in a posh Hyderabad hotel which was shared with fans and followers by Rana Daggubati on his Instagram stories. The actor’s stories showed everything in detail, from his entry into the hotel to him getting ready, followed by the photography session with the paparazzi and then the event itself.

Rana Daggubati went for black denim and a black shirt look, with sleeves folded up to the elbows and finishing the outfit with a pair of tanned loafers. The event featured, Rana Daggubati and the team of the project talking about the upcoming movie followed by a trailer screening. After which, as Rana left the venue, he posed with a few of his fans for pictures. Take a look at the screengrabs of the stories, here.

More about Rana Daggubati's Aranya

The movie is directed by Prabhu Solomon, for a story that he wrote himself. Produced by Eros International, Aranya cast consists of Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain, alongside Rana Daggubati. In the Hindi version, Vishnu Vishal's role is played by Pulkit Samrat.

The movie has cinematography led by A. R. Ashok Kumar and editing by Bhuvan Srinivasan. It was set to arrive in theatres on April 2, 2020, but was indefinitely postponed following the COVID-19 restrictions. After this, it was scheduled to release on January 15, 2021, but was further pushed ahead and is now releasing on March 26, 2021. Take a look at its teaser below.

