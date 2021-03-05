Rana Daggubati Shares Update Of Third Season Of His Talk Show 'No.1 Yaari'

Actor Rana Daggubati surprised his fans with an amazing update on his show No.1 Yaari. No. 1 Yaari is a television talk show produced by Viu India where Rana Daggubati welcomes various celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu cinema industry and has fun chats with them. Up until now, Rana has done two seasons of the show which has received an amazing response from the audience. Rana is coming back with another season and fans couldn't be more excited. He took to Twitter to share this news in a very interesting manner.

Rana Daggubati announces the third season of No.1 Yaari

Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter account and tagged the social media account of Aha Video. In the tweet, he wrote, "Hi Yaari! What's up @ahavideoIN?". Aha Video's social account replied to this tweet and said that there is no life in 'Aha' without Yaari. Later on, Rana Daggubati replied to Aha Video's tweet and wrote in Telugu not to take any tension as Yaari is returning for season 3. Check out the tweets below.

Inka tension ledu endukante Yaari club will be back for Season 3. — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 5, 2021

The news of No. 1 Yaari with Rana season 3 has made fans excited for the return of the show. While the release date of the show isn't announced yet fans are showering a lot of comments about its release. Several fans also suggested some of the celebrities that should be present in the first episode of season 3 while several fans even commented on their suggestions for the finale of the season. Check out some of the comments below.

No.1 Yaari with Rana is a chat show with some favourite celebrities who explores their personal bond as well as reveal some unknown connections in the industry. The show occurs in four different languages such as Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Marathi. The Hindi version of the show is hosted by Salim Merchant and Anushka Manchanda. Shiva Rajkumar hosts the Kannada version of the show whereas Swapnil Joshi hosts the Marathi version of the show. The show is produced by Viu India and sponsored by McDowell's No.1.

