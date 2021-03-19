Rana Daggubati Shows Gratitude To Chiranjeevi For Launching The Teaser Of 'Virata Parvam'

As Rana Daggubati has been gearing up for his upcoming movie Virata Parvam, one of the legendary actors recently launched the teaser of his movie. The actor was overwhelmed by the presence of the legendary actor Chiranjeevi Konidela and thanked him through social media for launching the teaser of his movie.

Rana Daggubati’s thank you note to Chiranjeevi Konidela

Rana Daggubati recently took to his Instagram handle and shared these photos in which he can be seen with actor Chiranjeevi Konidela when they met during the launch of the Virata Parvam teaser. In the first photo, Rana Daggubati can be seen adorably hugging Chiranjeevi Konidela with a lovely smile on their faces. In the next photo, they both can be seen sitting together discussing something with a bouquet of flowers and a laptop kept on the table. In the last photo, they both can be seen with the team of Virata Parvam and happily posing for the camera as they launched the teaser of the film.

In the caption, he addressed Chiranjeevi as 'Sir' and thanked him for launching the Virata Parvam teaser and then added a namaste symbol in the end. The fans were thrilled to know about the release of the Virata Parvam teaser and expressed their excitement when they came to know that the legendary star released the teaser. Many of the fans wished all the best to Rana Daggubati for his upcoming movie while others stated how they both were their favourite actors. Fans also addressed Chiranjeevi as the boss and stated how he was looking awesome and was getting younger day by day. Many also praised the teaser of the film and stated how it was superb and added how they were eagerly waiting for the release of his movie. Some of the fans also congratulated Rana Daggubati on the release of the teaser and complimented him on how he always comes up with different types of movies. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Rana Daggubati’s Instagram post and see how the fans showered love and best wishes to the actor for his movie.

