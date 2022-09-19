Rana Daggubati Snatches Fan's Phone After He Tries To Take Selfie During Tirupati Visit

Actor Rana Daggubati recently got angry at a fan after he tried to click a selfie with the star outside the temple. The Baahubali star visited the Tirupati temple along with his wife Miheeka Bajaj and his father D Suresh Babu to seek blessings. Several videos from their temple visit have now surfaced on social media, in which Rana can be seen snatching a fan’s mobile phone after he approached the actor for a selfie.

The video showed Rana walking with some temple officials. Following this, he requests photographers to click pictures from the side while thanking them for their co-operation. A few seconds later, a fan runs up to Rana and asks for a selfie.

Rana Daggubati snatches a fan's phone

Soon after this, the actor snatches his phone and lets go only after a couple of seconds. The actor was then seen smiling, before he said to the fan, “No selfies in a temple.” The actor during his visit can be seen wearing a white vesti with dhoti along with a red shawl as he made his way to the temple. On the other hand, his wife wore a white and golden saree.

Rana was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama Virata Parvam, which failed at the box office. He now awaits the release of the Indian adaptation of Ray Donavan, in which he has teamed up with Venkatesh. He also has a film titled Hiranyakashyap with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas in the pipeline.

Even though he has wowed the audience with his commendable performances over the years and has millions of fans, Rana Daggubati still chooses to stay less active on social media and maintain a fine balance between his professional and personal lives. While the actor enjoys a massive fan following of over 4.7 million on Instagram, Daggubati recently deleted all his posts on the social media platform. Previously on his 2nd wedding anniversary, the actor had deleted his Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, in September 2021, Rana had taken to Twitter to announce that he was joining hands with his uncle Venkatesh for the first time. When the announcement was made, Rana had said in a statement, “It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far. I am extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best. It will be new, challenging, and fun. We are looking forward to filming soon.”

