Rana Daggubati Starrer Kaadan's New Song Out; 'will Get You Emotional' Says Actor; WATCH

Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram to announce the release of the song from his upcoming movie Kaadan. The 36-year-old actor is all set to star in a drama film directed by Prabhu Solomon, which tells a tale of a man and his bond with his elephants. Kaadan dropped its new song on the 16th of March on YouTube named Idhayame. Watch the new song here.

Rana Daggubati's Kaadan song

Idhayeme released on Youtube is sung by Haricharan Seshadri and the music is given by Shantanu Moitra. The song depicting the loving relationship between a man and his elephant is beautifully written by Vanamaali. In the music video of Rana Daggubati's new movie's song, snippets from the movie are shown as Haricharan Seshadri's soulful voice plays in the background.

Rana had posted a teaser for his fans who are anticipating his upcoming movie. While writing about the song, Rana wrote that this song will 'get you all emotional'. As soon the song was out, Rana informed his fans to check it out by uploading a story on his Instagram. Kaadan's songs are composed by Shantanu Moitra and sung by Haricharan.

Pic Credit: Rana Daggubati Instagram.

Kaadan release date

Rana Daggubati's new movie Kaadan is a trilingual film to be released in three languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film is called Aranya and Haathi Mere Saathi in Telugu and Hindi respectively. Rana shared the Kaadan release date on his Instagram announcing that it will be released on the 26th of March as he urged his fans to watch out for '2021's 'first trilingual movie'.

A look at Kaadan cast

Starring in the main lead of Kaadan is the 36-year-old Rana Daggubati who will play the role of Bandev who fights to save his elephants in the movie. Adding to the Kaadan cast are names like Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Anant Mahadevan. Pulkit Samrat will play the role of Abeer in the Hindi version and Vishnu Vishal will play Singa in the Tamil and Telugu versions.

