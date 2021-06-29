Rana Daggubati To Host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Replacing Nagarjuna?

Bigg Boss Telugu season four concluded in December 2020. Hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, for the second consecutive time, it faced delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after the hiatus, the reality television show received a good response. Now, makers are moving forward with a new season and are looking for a new host.

Rana Daggubati might host Bigg Boss 5 Telugu

According to Telugu360, Bigg Boss 5 Telugu makers have roped in Rana Daggubati to host the show. He will be taking over the duties from Nagarjuna, who reportedly suggested the name. Rana is said to be positive about this new project. However, no official confirmation is made yet. The makers are quietly figuring out the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu contestants list before announcing anything to the public.

Although Bigg Boss Telugu could be a popular show, Rana Daggubati is no newbie to hosting. The actor garnered fame as a host with celebrity talk show No. 1 Yaari, for two seasons. His work was praised by the viewers and Rana is expected to bring his experience to the potential new project. Fans of the Bahubali star are excited to see him on the small screen. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 release date is yet to be revealed.

Jr. NTR served as the host on the debut season of Bigg Boss Telugu. He entertained the viewers with his dialogues and wit. The Jersey star Nani stepped in the hosting shoes for the second season. Veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna was seen as the host for Bigg Boss seasons three and four. The last season has Samantha Akkineni as guest host in the seventh week. The reality show has gained much attention among the people. Generally, it happens for around 14 to 15 weeks, with the winner being decided on the basis of voting by the audience.

On the work front, Rana Daggubati was recently seen in Haathi Meri Saathi. He is currently working on the period drama movie Virata Parvam opposite Sai Pallavi. The plot is set in the 1990s showing the Naxalite movement in the Telangana region. Rana also has an untitled remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum as his upcoming film.

IMAGE: RANADAGGUBATI INSTAGRAM AND A STILL FROM BIGG BOSS (STAR MAA YOUTUBE)

