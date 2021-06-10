Rana Daggubati Unveils Trailer Of Unique Crime Thriller 'Pachchis', Reveals Release Date

On June 9, Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter handle and unveiled the trailer of his drama flick, Pachchis. Scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Videos, the film is penned by filmmaker Sri Krishna. Tweeting Pachchis trailer, Rana Daggubati said, "So happy to launch #PachchisTrailer". Talking about the film, he further added that it is a unique crime thriller. As seen in Rana Daggubati's Twitter post, the actor also revealed Pachchis release date. He shared, "Pachchis on Prime from June 12th".

Rana Daggubati unveils trailer for 'Pachchis'

Announcing the Pachchis release date and sharing the link of Pachchis trailer, Rana Daggubati also tweeted the poster image of the film, featuring lead star Raamz. In the poster, Raamz is seen smoking and the smoke features the images of Pachchis cast. The film's poster also features Swetaa Varma and Dayanand Reddy. "Best wishes to the entire team !", Rana Daggubati concluded his tweet.

Pachchis Trailer

Pachchis trailer begins with Raamz playing cards and casting a big plan to become successful. Further, the short video gets intense by the second, unveiling other characters of the film. The trailer looks mysterious and filled with thrill. The trailer video has received over 249k views on YouTube.

Pachchis cast ensemble stars Raamz, Swetaa Varma, Jay Chandra, Ravi Varma, Dayanand Reddy, Keshav Deepak, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Vishwendar Reddy. Helmed by Sri Krishna & Rama Sai, the film is produced by Kaushik Kumar Kathuri & Rama Sai under the banner Avasa Chitram's Raasta Films. The film's music is composed by Smaran Sai. The intriguing crime thriller Pachchis is all set for a grand OTT to release on 12th June on Amazon Prime Video.

On the work front for Rana Daggubati, the actor will be next seen in Virata Parvam. Helmed by Venu Udugula, the film stars Priyamani, Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, Nandita Das, Devi Prasad, Rahul Ramakrishna and others. Rana is also a part of the cast ensemble of Saagar K Chandra directorial untitled film alongside Pawan Kalyan.

