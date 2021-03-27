Rana Daggubati's 'Aranya' Release To 'Haath Mere Saathi' Delay; Glimpse Of Actor's Week

South actor Rana Daggubati is having a big week as his highly-anticipated film Aranya has finally released theatrically. This entire week the actor had been promoting the film using different ways, be it by sending goodies to his fellow members of the South Indian film industry, to hosting a pre-release event. If you failed to stay updated about the Baahubali actor’s whereabouts this week, then you have arrived at the perfect place. Here’s taking a quick glance at the entire week of Rana Dagubbati

Rana Daggubati’s Aranya hits the silver screen

Helmed by Prabhu Solomon, Aranya is a Telugu language drama film. Bankrolled under the banner of Eros International, this Rana Daggubati starrer film hit the silver screens on Friday, March 26. Apart from Rana, the film also stars Vishnu Vishal and Shriya Pilagaonkar in pivotal roles. The film was simultaneously shot in Tamil as Kaadan and in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi, each with slightly different crew members.

Haathi Mere Saathi’s release postponed

Although the Tamil and Telugu version of the film has already hit the silver screens, Hindi version Haathi Mere Saathi’s release stands postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh via Twitter, revealed the news along with a message from the production house of the film that reads, “Dear viewers, it pains us to share this news but given the COVID 19 situation in the Hindi markets, the team of Haathi Mere Saathi has decided to hold on to the release of the film. We shall keep you posted on further developments. However, we will be releasing Aranya and Kaadan in the South markets on the 26th of March”. The Hindi version also features Pulkit Samrat, who plays the same role portrayed by Vishnu Vishal in Tamil and Telugu versions.

Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun receive Aranaya goodies from Rana Daggubati

Ahead of Aranya’s release, heartthrobs Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun received Aranya goodies from Rana Daggubati. Both the actors, took to their Instagram space to thank Rana and wish him luck for his recent release. While Vijay Deverakonda said, “#Aranya in theatres tomorrow. Watch and enjoy this story about Man, Elephants and the Jungle”. On the other hand, Allu Arjun wished him luck. Check out their Instagram stories below:

(Promo Image Source: Rana Daggubati's still from Aranya)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.