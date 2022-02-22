Ahimsa: Rana Daggubati's Brother Abhiram To Make Acting Debut; Principal Shoot Completed

South star Rana Daggubati is all set for the release of his upcoming film, Bheemla Nayak, also starring Pawan Kalyan. Helmed by Sadaar K Chandra, the film is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. In a recent update, Rana's younger brother Abhiram Daggubati is all set to make his mark on the silver screen with the recently announced film Ahimsa, also releasing the first poster of the film.

Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram to make his movie debut

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Suresh Productions, a production house owned by his father- film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, tweeted, "Presenting the Fierce Pre Look Poster of #AbhiramDaggubati’s #AHIMSA A Film by @tejagaru Principal Shoot Completed #Kiran @rppatnaik #SameerReddy @boselyricist @AnandiArtsOffl #HappyBirthdayTeja". According to the tweet, it is confirmed that the shooting of the film has been completed.

The poster features Abhiran in a fierce look with a gunny bag hiding a part of his face, which is wounded. As per the report by ANI, Bankrolled by Anandi Art Creations, Abhiram Daggubati’s debut movie ‘Ahimsa’ will be helmed by Teja.

Bheemla Nayak to release on February 25, 2022

Rana Daggubati's highly awaited film, Bheemla Nayak, will be released in the theatres on February 25, 2022. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of the film will host grand pre-release events for the film. As per the Andhra Box Office tweet, the pre-release bash for Bheemla Nayak has been scheduled for February 23 from 6:30 PM onwards. Well, the event was slated to take place on Monday, but it was postponed due to the demise of Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Recently, the trailer of the film was released in which Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a cop who is dedicated towards his duty, while Rana plays the character of Daniel Shekar, an aggressive natured and well-influenced man in the upcoming actioner. Nithya Menen, who will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the film, is a surprising character as she looks fierce and ready to stand for what's right. As soon as the trailer of the film was out, #BheemlaNayakTrailer became one of the top trends on Twitter with fans appreciating Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's outstanding performance.