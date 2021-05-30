Rana Daggubati's Dubbed Hindi Movies That You May Like To Watch On Loop

Rana Daggubati's movies have entertained, enthralled, and intrigued members of the Indian audience in all parts of the country. To date, he has played a diverse range of characters, and hence those films have been dubbed in Hindi in order to reach a wider group of audience. This article is essentially a list of those Rana Daggubati's dubbed movies that have been adapted for audiences in other parts of the country. Read on for the same.

1) Leader

This 2010 film saw Rana Daggubati play the titular "Leader" after a tragedy strikes his family as a part of an elaborate conspiracy plan that has been planned out for his family. This political drama then sees filling in for the departed and vowing to eradicate corruption in the state of Andhra Pradesh, achieved blockbuster status on its home ground. It was then dubbed into Hindi, but the makers retained the title of the film. The movie, which has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb, can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

2) Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum

This movie sees Rana Daggubati play a member of a renowned drama group who then figures out that he has a past-life connection with a journalist who he has recently encountered. What follows is the central protagonist's stride for vengeance. The film, which was also declared a hit, was later dubbed and given the title "Krishna Ka Badla". The movie can be streamed on YouTube for a fee.

3) Baahubali film series

The films that were part of India's biggest film franchise to date see Rana Daggubati essay the character of Bhallaldeva. The movie, in the guise of a mythological epic, touched upon themes such as betrayal, familial bonds, and vengeance. Both the movies, which have IMDb ratings of 8 and 8.2 respectively, can now be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar for free.

4) Rudramadevi

This fantasy action epic is front-lined by Anushka Shetty but sees Rana Daggubati play a pivotal part. This film sees him play the supportive brother to Shetty's character and one of the main drivers of the plot of the film. The movie, which has a rating of 5.8 on IMDb, can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Naa Ishtam

This romantic dramedy touches upon the themes of parental disapproval and eloping in love. Due to the film's poor performance at the regional box office, the film was dubbed and released into the other parts of the country as "Marzi The Power". The film, which has a rating of 3.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Voot.

