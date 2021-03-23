Rana Daggubati's 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Release Date Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Rana Daggubati's new movie, Haathi Mere Saathi has been postponed in the Hindi markets due to the COVID-19 situation. The film was about to release in theatres on March 26th, 2021 and the trailer of the film had created quite a buzz on social media among the fans of the actors. The new release date of the film has not been announced yet for the Hindi markets while it will release in other South Indian regional cinema markets as was scheduled earlier.

Haathi Mere Saathi postponed due to COVID-19 situation

A recent tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that Haathi Mere Saathi release date has been postponed. The tweet mentioned that the filmmakers have pushed forward the release of Rana Daggubati-starrer film Haathi Mere Saathi. The tweet further revealed that the movie is being postponed only in Hindi markets and will be released in other regional cinema.

In the post shared by Taran Adarsh, the message by Eros International reads,

“Dear viewers, it pains us to share this news but given the COVID 19 situation in the Hindi markets, the team of Haathi Mere Saathi has decided to hold on to the release of the film. We shall keep you posted on further developments. However, we will be releasing Aranya and Kaadan in the South markets on the 26th of March. " READ | Rana Daggubati reveals the 'valuable lesson' he learnt after filming 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

Netizens react

Several netizens reacted to the news about Pulkit Samrat's new movie, Haathi Mere Saathi. A netizen wrote in the comments that they were expecting this to happen. Another netizen wrote in the comments that this might happen for a few other movies as well. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the post below.

Ye to hona hi tha. — Akash Kumar Verma (@Akverma37) March 23, 2021

Haathi Mere Saathi cast and Aranya movie's release

Vishnu Vishal will soon be seen in Aranya. The movie is called Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi, Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. The cast includes Rana Daggubati in the role of Bandev, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Arundhati, Zoya Hussain and Pulkit Samrat in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Prabhu Solomon and will hit the big screens on March 26th, 2021. The movie will release in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and is the first trilingual film of 2021.