Rana Daggubati's Wife Miheeka Celebrates Proposal Anniversary, Calls It 'best Decision'

South Indian actor Rana Daggubati’s wife Miheeka Bajaj recently took to Instagram and celebrated a year of her husband’s marriage proposal. Miheeka confessed in her post that she still cannot believe it has been a year since Rana popped up the question and she said a ‘yes.’ Miheeka shared the throwback picture from the day of the proposal and recalled old memories.

Miheeka Bajaj celebrates a year of marriage proposal

On May 12, 2020, the Baby actor knelt down on the knees and proposed marriage to Miheeka Bajaj. He then introduced the love of his life to his followers on Instagram. Miheeka shared Rana Daggubati's post from last year and revealed that she took to the best decision of saying yes to him. "He asked and I said yes... Best decision ever! Can't believe it's been a year already! Thanks for asking btw. I love you! @ranadaggubati (sic),” she captioned the postThe couple got hitched last year during the lockdown with only close friends and family members in attendance. Their wedding was attended by some industry friends like Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.

Last year after Rana broke the exciting news on Instagram, he went live with his best friend and actor Lakshmi Manchu to talk about the good news. In the live session, he spoke about meeting Miheeka and choosing the right life partner. “For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don’t ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can’t put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long-term with her. It happened quickly and in the most simple manner,” the actor confessed in the session. Miheeka runs an interior decor and event management company called Dew Drop Design Studio and the two got married on August 8 last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana Daggubati has a number of projects lined up. He was last seen in the film Haathi Mere Saathi and will be seen in the film Virata Parvam, and will also be seen in an Untitled remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyam. Haathi Mere Saathi was released as Kaadan in the Telugu language and as Aranya in the Tamil language. The film also starred, Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Prabhu Solomon.

(Image credit: Miheeka/ Instagram)

