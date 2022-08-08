Rana Daggubati's Wife Miheeka Drops Loved-up Photos To Mark Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and his wife Miheeka officially completed two years of their marriage on August 8, and the latter celebrated the milestone with a special post. While the couple keeps their relationship lowkey, Miheeka shared a bunch of their adorable glimpses from their vacations, candlelight dinners and more. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka tied the knot in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka pens post on their 2nd wedding anniversary

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, August 8, Miheeka dropped a photo dump, which began with a selfie clicked by the actor with his partner blowing a kiss in the backdrop. The post also included candid pictures of them on various occasions. Sharing the pic, she captioned, "2" with a red heart. Take a look.

Showering love on her post, fans dropped comments like, "Fav couple! Happy anniversary you two," "Here's to another year of being great together," "Happiness togetherness lots of love all this n more always be with you," among other things.

Miheeka never fails to heap praises on her husband on special occasions, and marking his 37th birthday in December last year, she wrote," Happy birthday my handsome!! @ranadaggubati You’re birthday is more a celebratory occasion for me than you because surely enough the universe sent you as a present for me! May you achieve all you dream of and much more because you deserve the best of the best!! I love you!" The actor, who's known to be a shy person, reportedly proposed to his ladylove on a call, to which she said an immediate yes.

On the work front, he will be seen alongside his superstar uncle Venkatesh in the Telugu web series, Rana Naidu, which will stream on the OTT giant Netflix. The project, which comes as an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan, has wrapped up the shoot. The post-production work is underway and makers will soon announce a release date.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MIHEEKA)